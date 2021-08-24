NextGen TV: Triveni Digital Launches New StreamScope XM Dashboard

PRINCETON, N.J.—As more stations launch NextGen TV broadcasts, Triveni Digital today announced the new StreamScope XM Dashboard software to simplify network monitoring, analysis, and maintenance for NextGen TV.

Focused on flexible visual monitoring, the user-friendly software allows broadcasters to customize web-based displays containing real-time information from ATSC 3.0 IP and RF streams via Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM software, the company reported.

By providing customizable views of the characteristics of the video, audio, data, and metadata elements of ATSC 3.0 streams, and enabling the construction of monitoring walls tailored to operational paradigms, StreamScope XM Dashboard assures superior quality of service (QoS) for NextGen TV, the company also noted.

"As NextGen TV deployments ramp up across the U.S., quality of service will be an important factor in their success," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "StreamScope XM Dashboard brings simplicity and versatility to NextGen TV analysis and monitoring through early warning and proactive troubleshooting. With the launch of StreamScope XM Dashboard software, we are addressing an important industry need and ensuring long-term success for NextGen TV services."

StreamScope XM Dashboard is designed to complement the other StreamScope product family members, including the Analyzer, Monitor, and Enterprise. The product family now comprises a complete suite of tools optimized for particular aspects of quality assurance and is ideal for the increasingly complex service mix heralded by ATSC 3.0, Triveni said.

In addition, users can adapt StreamScope XM Dashboard to fit their exact visual monitoring requirements. Software displays are based on measurable KPIs, such as RF signal properties, RF cartesian graphs, PLP bandwidth bar charts and histograms, service guide schedules and program data, and more, which can be combined and formatted into customized layouts. TV engineers and other key personnel can create dashboards for a single user or for a group of users to enable simpler, enterprise-wide QoS assurance.

The new Dashboard software is available to deploy on existing StreamScope XM platforms and can also be integrated with the StreamScope Enterprise monitoring and management system to create a complete quality assurance toolset.

StreamScope XM Dashboard is also available as an optional upgrade on Synamedia Media Edge Gateway to optimize NextGen TV delivery.