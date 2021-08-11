NextGen TV: Four Local TV Stations Launch Services in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Four network affiliates in Indianapolis, including WRTV (Scripps owned ABC affiliate), WTTK (the Nexstar owned CBS affiliate), WTHR (the Tegna owned NBC affiliate), and WXIN (the Nexstar owned Fox affiliate), have launched NextGen TV broadcasts.

The launch followed months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. WTTK and WXIN will be charter members of the BitPath data broadcast network, launching later this year.