NextGen TV: Four Local TV Stations Launch Services in Indianapolis
ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates have added ATSC 3.0 broadcasts
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Four network affiliates in Indianapolis, including WRTV (Scripps owned ABC affiliate), WTTK (the Nexstar owned CBS affiliate), WTHR (the Tegna owned NBC affiliate), and WXIN (the Nexstar owned Fox affiliate), have launched NextGen TV broadcasts.
The launch followed months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. WTTK and WXIN will be charter members of the BitPath data broadcast network, launching later this year.
TV Tech has been tracking all the rollouts. Our exclusive guide to NextGen TV rollouts and the areas where broadcasts have been launched is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.