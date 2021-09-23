Trending

NextGen TV: Five St. Louis Stations Launch ATSC 3.0 Broadcasts

By

KDNL-TV, KMOV, KSDK, KTVI and KPLR-TV are offering 3.0 signals

ATSC 3.0
(Image credit: ATSC)

ST. LOUIS Mo.–NextGen TV has come to St. Louis with stations owned by Sinclair, Meredith, Tegna and Nexstar launching NextGen TV signals on Sept. 23.

The launch includes KDNL-TV (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate), KMOV (the Meredith-owned CBS affiliate), KSDK (Tegna-owned NBC affiliate), KTVI (the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate) and KPLR-TV (the Nexstar-owned CW affiliate).

The Nexstar-owned KPLR-TV station has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and will broadcast both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in NextGen TV format. 

The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format. 

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the five television stations.

TV Tech has been tracking all the ATSC 3.0 deployments. For a full list of them click here

George Winslow
George Winslow

George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.