NextGen TV: Five St. Louis Stations Launch ATSC 3.0 Broadcasts

ST. LOUIS Mo.–NextGen TV has come to St. Louis with stations owned by Sinclair, Meredith, Tegna and Nexstar launching NextGen TV signals on Sept. 23.

The launch includes KDNL-TV (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate), KMOV (the Meredith-owned CBS affiliate), KSDK (Tegna-owned NBC affiliate), KTVI (the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate) and KPLR-TV (the Nexstar-owned CW affiliate).

The Nexstar-owned KPLR-TV station has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions and will broadcast both its own programming and the programming of the other participating stations in NextGen TV format.

The programming of all the participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and deployment efforts across the five television stations.