NextComputing to demonstrate Radius workstation with key partners
NextComputing will feature its Radius portable workstation with key partners, including Intel, NVIDIA, Sony Creative Software and Assimilate, at the 2010 NAB Show.
The Radius portable workstation is a lightweight, briefcase-sized computer with integrated HD display. At the Intel booth, NextComputing will demonstrate a portable HD/2K stereoscopic 3-D capture and review system using the SI-3D stereo camera rig from Silicon Imaging, which relies on NVIDIA Quadro GPUs to perform real-time debayering.
At the NVIDIA booth, NextComputing will show a portable implementation of the NVIDIA Quadro Digital Video Pipeline in the Radius system. In the Sony Creative Software booth, NextComputing will show Radius running Sony Vegas Pro 9 editing software. At Assimilate’s demo suites in the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, NextComputing will unveil its portable solution for on-set data management of RED R3D camera files.
See NextComputing at NAB Show Booths N1323, SL5629, C10515 and at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel in the Assimilate demo suite.
