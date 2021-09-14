Nexstar Selects Latest Version of Bitcentral's Create Timeline Editor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral today announced general availability of its newest version of Create, a browser-based timeline editor that supports collaborative editing and the ability to publish video to OTT, social media and MOS-integrated newsroom production systems.

Nexstar Media Group currently is using the solution. The broadcaster played a key role in its development, Bitcentral said.

“It was great to be able to work closely with Bitcentral on the development of Create’s latest release,” said Mark Turner, vice president of station operations at Nexstar. “We have historically used multiple NLEs to produce our newscasts, and we were looking to standardize our stations on a single editing platform. Create will provide our editors with all the features they need to edit and distribute stories quickly and effectively.”

Using a single NLE also increases productivity and reduces overall costs, he added.

This new version of Create helps get the right stories to the right audiences in the highest possible quality regardless of the viewing device, the company said.

Editors can view, log out, cut, edit, collaborate and publish video content—both live and file-based—to a host of output formats and destinations. These include online video platforms, OTT, web, mobile and social media via Bitcentral’s Multipath system and the newsroom computer system (NRCS) via Precis, it said.

They can cut highlights or log video during recording, whether they are working remotely or on-site, it added.

Well-suited for short-form news-style editing, Create provides efficiencies and flexibility by supporting multiple, simultaneous users, thereby promoting collaboration regardless of location, the company said.

New features include faster and smoother video performance; audible scrubbing with mouse and keyboard shortcuts; frame-accurate source scrubbing and conforming; four channels of audio with keyframe rubber banding; traditional non-linear editing (NLE) keyboard shortcuts with variable speeds; complex audio checkerboard timeline editing; and saved projects list view with column sorting and searching, the company said.