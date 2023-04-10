Nexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio EVP of Platform Monetization & Strategy

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has appointed Jamie Calandruccio as executive vice president of platform monetization & strategy, responsible for developing Nexstar’s revenue management strategy for ad sales, optimizing the company’s advertising inventory, and strengthening its programmatic business.

In this newly created role, Calandruccio will work closely with Nexstar’s sales team to increase revenue and serve client needs through data-driven decisions, and strategic inventory analytics.

Calandruccio will begin her new duties immediately and report to Nexstar’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Michael Strober.

“Jamie’s well-established relationships and vast pricing, planning, and forecasting experience across an extensive portfolio of ad sales products, along with her strategic vision, make her the ideal leader for our sales organization,” said Strober. “She will hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.”

Calandruccio has extensive experience in sales management, operations, and marketing and has held a variety of sales leadership roles across her 25 year career. She most recently served as senior vice president, product marketing & partnerships, at Operative, where she led a team of sales executives responsible for commercial strategy and revenue growth across all of the company’s customer markets and products.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nexstar under Michael’s leadership of sales and at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey to transform and evolve its advertising business,” said Calandruccio. “There is a tremendous opportunity to innovate and create unrivaled value for advertisers by harnessing the brand equity and expansive reach of Nexstar’s diverse portfolio of assets. It is a privilege to be working alongside such an accomplished group of leaders and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help modernize Nexstar’s media sales business.”

Prior to her role at Operative, she worked at Channel Media Solutions, providing strategic guidance and marketplace insight to create advanced advertising go-to-market plans. Calandruccio spent most of her career leading sales planning and operations with Sony Pictures Television, DirecTV and Xandr, where she created operational strategies to deliver maximum yield, advanced advertising capabilities and addressable advertising platforms.