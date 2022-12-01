Nexstar Media Names Michael Strober Chief Revenue Office

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has appointed Michael Strober to the newly created position of executive vice president and chief revenue officer where he will be responsible for leading what Nexstar is calling the reimagination and execution of a new advertising sales and go-to-market strategy.

Nexstar reported that this newly created position will allow the company to more effectively leverage its sales efforts across its linear, digital, mobile and streaming platforms to deliver new levels of revenue growth.

Strober will report to Nexstar’s chairman and CEO, and begin his new duties January 2, 2023.

“With the successful acquisitions of Tribune Media, Media General, The Hill, Best Reviews, and The CW Network, and the launch of our cable news network, NewsNation, Nexstar has become an inimitable diversified media company, offering both nationwide reach and unparalleled local activation to advertisers,” said Sook. “Reimagining our sales strategy, our team of 1,500 sales personnel, and the management of our 40,000 advertiser relationships, will better align our sales efforts with the company we are today, delivering next-generation, data-driven advertising solutions and greater value for our clients, with best-in-class sales technology making it easier for them to do business with us across all of our platforms. Michael has led this type of sweeping change before, consulting with media clients on a variety of reinvention projects. His unique experience as an industry practitioner, paired with his role as a strategic advisor, makes Michael the perfect choice to lead the transformation of Nexstar’s sales efforts.”

Strober has more than 25 years of experience in advertising sales, client strategy, business transformation and thought leadership and has been a force in driving advertising innovation and building next-generation portfolio capabilities throughout his career, Nexstar said.

Since 2019, he has served as founder and president of Topwater Advisory Group, a strategic consultancy focused on digital transformation for several of the industry’s top media and advertising technology companies. Strober specializes in helping companies navigate the changing advertising marketplace through a focus on ad tech, data strategy, operational alignment, organizational design, product marketing and revenue management, Nexstar reported.

Prior to forming Topwater, Strober was an integral member of the leadership team that reinvented Turner Broadcasting’s advertising sales division by shifting its focus to a data-driven, insight led team targeting C-suite executives and decision-makers to drive revenue.

From 2016 to 2019, Strober served as executive vice president, client strategy & ad innovation for Turner and was co-head of Turner Ignite, the company’s portfolio solutions division. During his tenure at Turner, Strober formed Turner’s Client Council and was a co-chair of Turner AdLab, an industry-wide initiative dedicated to improving the consumer advertising experience. Strober also served as a founding Board member of OpenAP and currently serves as a director for the advanced media analytics firm, datafuelX.