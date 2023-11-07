Nexstar Inks New Distribution Deal with Cox Communications
The agreement covers its local TV stations, NewsNation, Antenna TV and Rewind TV
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and Cox Communications have announced that they’ve reached a comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreement.
The agreement covers 38 Nexstar-owned television stations in 23 markets across the country, national cable news network NewsNation, and digital networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV.
As usual, specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.