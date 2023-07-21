Nexstar Inks New Distribution Agreement with Hawaiian Telcom

By George Winslow
Multiyear agreement covers Nexstar’s KHON-TV (Fox), KHON2 (CW), and KHII-TV (MyNet), NewsNation and Rewind TV

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and Hawaiian Telcom have announced a new multi-year distribution agreement covering Nexstar’s three local television stations serving Hawaii, the company's national cable news network, NewsNation, and its digital network, Rewind TV.

The agreement will provide thousands of Hawaiian Telecom subscribers with access to local and national network programming  KHON-TV (FOX), KHON2 (CW), and KHII-TV (MyNet), the companies said. 

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

