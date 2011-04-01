NewTek Taps Chuck Silber for COO Position



NewTek has announced the appointment of Chuck Silber as the company’s chief operating officer. Silber was also named to a position on the NewTek board of directors. He had served previously as the company’s senior vice president of sales. In his new position, Silber will oversee all of NewTek’s customer contact operations, including sales, marketing, strategic development, content development, and customer and support services.



“NewTek has seen significant growth and profitability over the last three years under Chuck’s management of the sales department and channel partners,” said Jim Plant, NewTek’s president and CEO. “He has more than proven his management expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, and we look forward to his contributions in his new role.”



Before joining the NewTek staff, Silber served as Avid Technology’s vice president of sales.



NewTek specializes in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects equipment, including the company’s TriCaster line.



