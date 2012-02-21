NewTek Ships LightWave 11 Software



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: NewTek is now shipping LightWave 11, the latest version of its professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software. LightWave 11 incorporates many new features, such as instancing, flocking and fracturing tools, flexible Bullet Dynamics, Pixologic Zbrush support, and much more.



LightWave 11 is designed to work with the full range of software applications in production pipelines, and to render on unlimited render nodes. LightWave 11 incorporates technology such as the Virtual Preview Renderer for onscreen real-time rendering and Anaglyph Stereoscopic Preview for real-time interocular, ‘red-blue’ anaglyphic separations.



LightWave 11 is now available for the retail price of US$1,495. Upgrade pricing from earlier versions of LightWave is US$695. Educational pricing is also available.



