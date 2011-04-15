NewTek promotes Chuck Silber

NewTek’s Chuck Silber has been promoted to chief operating officer and member of the board of directors. Previously, Silber served as senior vice president of sales at NewTek. In his new role, Silber will oversee all customer contact departments including sales, marketing, strategic development, content development, and customer and support services.

Prior to NewTek, Silber served as vice president of sales at Avid Technology. He managed their Americas direct and channel sales efforts, as well as their professional services organization.