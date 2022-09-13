NewTek Announces 30-day Free Trial Of Flowics

NewTek, a member of the Vizrt Group, has announced an exclusive free trial of Flowics’ HTML graphics for its TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite.

The move follows the recent acquisition of Flowics by the Vizrt Group. TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite users will receive a 30-day trial of the Flowics platform, it said.

NewTek’s introduction of Live Link enables TriCaster users to take HTML sources directly into their production, rendering anything from whole web pages to web videos or HTML5 graphics as direct sources into their switcher. This reduces the complexity of setup and network pressure, the company said.

Flowics enables users to have simple control over the creation, integration and playout of HTML5 graphics, which is well-suited to fast-paced productions, it said.

“TriCaster users embrace the creation of motion media content and deliver it to anywhere viewers want to watch. The combination of TriCaster with Flowics by Vizrt makes this all-in-one system go a step further. With captivating graphics, it brings the story to life, making the creation and playout of interactive media experiences intuitive for mobile, the web, social media, and live streams,” said Barbara Spicek, president and general manager of NewTek.

The addition of Flowics by Vizrt to a TriCaster also enables users to access data-driven graphics, powered by a wide range of external data sources, including sports statistics, timing and scoring, betting, weather and finance information, in a code-free approach. As the product of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Flowics graphics can be created and controlled from anywhere at any time.