Newtec to Show New Sat Products at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM–Newtec will demonstrate the latest developments and innovations in the satellite transmission equipment arena, including their new M6100 broadcast satellite modulator that includes the new DVB-S2 standard extensions and radio frequency interference countermeasures. The company will also be showing its new portfolio of satellite modems, including the MDM3100 IP that handles up to 40 Mbps in the download mode and 5 Mbps when uploading data. The new devices incorporate DVB-S adaptive coding modulation, "Clean Channel Technology," and advanced 4CPM modulation and embedded acceleration, compression and encryption.

Stand visitors can also look forward to demos of Newtec’s MDM6000 satellite modem and HUB6000 satellite hub products featuring mew modulation and FEC codes for increasing data flow.

Newtec will be at stand 1.A.49.