Newsy Revamps News Teams in Run-up to OTA Launch
CINCINNATI—In preparation for an October launch as the country’s only free, over-the-air live 24/7 news network, Newsy has unveiled a new programming lineup, and revamped its news teams.
A pioneer in the news streaming business, where it is already available on nearly every major OTT and connected TV platform, Newsy will be launching over-the-air in about 90% of all U.S. TV homes, including all major markets, on October 1.
For the OTA launch, it will be getting distribution on Scripps-owned broadcast stations’ spectrum as well as that of other broadcasters. Newsy is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.
To develop and deliver Newsy’s live coverage and primetime programs, Newsy has hired a number of new executives.
Tracy Carmony, director of live news, will lead the development and execution of the network’s live, rolling daypart-based coverage out of Atlanta.
Jason Potts, director of programs, will oversee Newsy’s primetime programs and Zach Toombs has been appointed deputy director of programs.
In addition, Newsy’s programming will be overseen by veteran newsmakers, including Brian Donlon, executive producer of weekday morning live news, Adrienne Carr, executive producer of weekday dayside live news, Magdalena Cabral, executive producer of weekday nightside live news, and Patrick Griffin, executive producer, weekends.
Previously, Scripps announced Ethan Nelson as head of program development and Christina Hartman as head of news standards at Newsy and Court TV. Kate O’Brian is head of the news group for Scripps Networks, which includes Newsy and Court TV, and Eric Ludgood serves as head of Newsy.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
