NewsON Inks New Licensing Deal With CBS News And Stations, O&Os

SEATTLE—The NewsON OTT streaming service has struck a new licensing deal with CBS News and Stations as well as its O&Os that adds 13 CBS local stations, including top-25 market stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, to its offering of local TV news.

The agreement takes NewsON’s station count to more than 250 and coverage of U.S. households to 92%, it said.

Under the deal, NewsON will offer live newscasts, CBS News Local FAST channels and short-form story clips for each station, including the Detroit channel when it launches, it said.

“We are really thrilled to work with CBS News and Stations and bring their news product to NewsON’s multiplatform user base,” said Ron Stitt, general manager of NewsON. “CBS has been a leader in development of OTT/CTV local news, and we are pleased they are joining and supporting a large body of network affiliates who participate in NewsON to ensure they are connecting with CTV audiences and maximizing reach and revenue with their content.”