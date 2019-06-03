NewsNet Launches in New York, Los Angeles

CADILLAC, Mich.—NewsNet, a 24/7 news channel that launched on Jan. 1 of this year, is continuing to expand its reach to viewers across the country, announcing that it has recently debuted on stations in Los Angeles and New York. Now the channel is available in the top three markets in the country, and six of the top 10, according to a press release.

NewsNet went on-air in Los Angeles on KFLA channel 8.1 in April. In May, NewsNet debuted on WJLP channel 33.6 in New York.

When NewsNet launched in January, it was on 18 TV stations, including in Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Detroit. It is now being carried by 36 affiliates across the nation, with five additional stations reportedly set to air it in the coming weeks.

Eric Wotila, president of NewsNet, says that the channel now reaches more than 25% of households nationwide via an antenna. It is also available via streaming through mobile apps and OTT apps.