NewsMax TV Deploys Primestream MAM, Playout Solution

MIAMI—Newsmax TV is deploying Primestream’s Xchange and Media IO software for a comprehensive media asset management (MAM) system and video recording and playout solution, Primestream said.

The Primestream technology will link Newsmax’s facilities in New York City and Boca Raton, Fla., bringing greater efficiencies to the broadcaster’s local and remote video operation and enable full-HD broadcasts with higher quality and greater flexibility, the company said.

"Primestream is well-known as a premier provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, and its solutions were the ideal choice for our operation," said Walter Raps, senior vice president, broadcast operations and engineering, Newsmax TV.

The Primestream Xchange enterprise MAM platform enables NewsMax production teams in New York City and Boca Raton to collaborate on media assets and distribute content both online and over the air. Integrated with the Newsmax newsroom computer system, Media IO enables simultaneous recording and editing of content from both IP and SDI sources. It also offers fast, easy real-time transcoding to enable integration of these sources into live production workflows, the company said.

The Newsmax TV cable news channel reaches nearly 70 million U.S. MVPD homes. It is also available for free through 150 million OTT devices and platforms.