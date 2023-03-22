Newsmax, DirecTV Renew Carriage Deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & BOCA RATON, Fla.—After a lengthy blackout, DirecTV and Newsmax Media, Inc. have finalized a new distribution deal that will return the Newsmax channel to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse line-ups on March 23, 2023.

Newsmax was removed from those pay TV services when the two companies were unable to agree on financial terms to extend their carriage agreement and DirecTV lost the rights to distribute the programming on January 25, 2023.

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "As a standalone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers over the next several years."

"This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers," said Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV. "Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value – a reflection of the free market at work."

The companies reported that Newsmax will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no additional cost to customers, rejoining the now expanded and diversified news lineup which includes six 24/7 news networks – CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and The First.

In announcing the deal, DirecTV also complained about the rising costs of programming and disruptions of service.

Over the past five years alone, the industry has endured no less than 140 distinct disputes pitting programmers or station groups against their primary distributors, the company said.

While some resolve in as little as a few hours to days or weeks, others last several months to more than a year. During that same timeframe, DirecTV has resolved public disputes with approximately 50 programmers or station groups, typically lasting a few days or weeks, but routinely extending to several months in some instances, the pay TV provider said.