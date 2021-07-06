News12 Taps Polygon Ipsum for Graphics and Tickers

NEW YORK—Polygon Labs has announced that News12 Networks has selected its data aggregation and visualization platform, Ipsum, which is fully integrated with Epic Games’ real-time 3D creation platform, Unreal Engine.

The Altice USA owned News12 Networks, which has seven local cable news channels in the New York area, expanded its Master Control graphics operations with seven additional Unreal Engine graphic outputs controlled by Polygon Ipsum.

News12 wanted to expand its ticker operations across multiple channels while increasing its sponsorship capabilities and efficiency with the latest real-time graphics rendering technology, the companies said.

The networks chose Polygon Ipsum and Unreal Engine to run multiple on-air tickers, weather graphics, channel branding and events-based graphics.

Currently, Ipsum seamlessly aggregates all News12’s incoming data feeds, controls multiple Unreal Engine outputs, and provides a simple, efficient, and scalable interface for its producers and journalists to manage, curate, share and playout these feeds from any browser at any location, Polygon reported.

“It’s important for us to establish [a] look and feel that can be informative and dynamic because we want to engage our viewers to the fullest extent and distinguish ourselves from the competition,” explained Travis Machacek, director of technical operations, News12. “Polygon Ipsum gives our graphics that unique look plus it’s cost-effective, scalable, and gives us unlimited graphics control and coordination.”

“The combination of Ipsum and Unreal Engine provides fast-paced news organizations like News12 with powerful tools that allow them to easily control their graphics output across their entire network operations,” added David Jorba, Polygon Labs’ chief strategy and business development officer.