News Literacy Project, Scripps Unveil Events for News Literacy Week 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At the time when there is heightened concern that fake news and misleading information will play a troubling role in the 2024 U.S. elections, the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps company have outlined some of the events for the fifth annual National News Literacy Week (Jan. 22–26).

National News Literacy Week was created to raise awareness of news literacy as an essential life skill and provides the public, educators, students and parents with easy-to-adopt tools and tips for navigating our information landscape. The week is co-presented by the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that teaches people how to tell fact from fiction in the news and information they consume, and The E.W. Scripps Company.

As part of the National News Literacy Week, a public service announcement campaign will air in video, print and digital formats will empower media consumers to be discerning about the information they share online and to consider how their actions impact public trust and connection to their communities. Shareable graphics with news literacy tips will be available to the public at NewsLiteracyWeek.org. The media and public can support and follow the conversation using #NewsLiteracyWeek.

The week also will showcase free events for the public featuring innovative leaders who are spearheading solutions to the local news crisis as well as special sessions for educators and students, including a virtual conversation with the Washington Post’s TikTok team and a skills-building webinar. For more details and to learn how to get involved, visit NewsLiteracyWeek.org .

THE EVENTS FOR EVERYONE INCLUDE:

Extra, Extra: How to solve the local news crisis (Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. ET.)

Register here .

An in-person and livestreamed discussion at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with:

Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project.

Margaret Sullivan, author of Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.

Steven Waldman, founder and president of Rebuild Local News.

Kimi Yoshino, editor in chief of The Baltimore Banner.

Tracie Potts, executive director of the Eisenhower Institute, and the event moderator.

How student journalists are filling the gap in local news (Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. ET)

Register here .

A student-led, virtual panel discussion about how young people ensure their audiences have access to relevant and high-quality journalism. Featuring:

Sara Maloney, managing editor of The Eudora Times.

Ashlyn Myers, reporter for com.

Harsidak Singh of The Arlington Amp

Darragh Worland, host of the News Literacy Project’s “Is that a fact?” podcast, and the event moderator.

How to find local news you can trust (Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. ET)

Register here .

A virtual webinar for anyone interested in learning how to determine whether local sources of news are credible. Featuring:

DeMario Phipps-Smith of the News Literacy Project.

FOR EDUCATORS AND STUDENTS:

Behind the scenes with the Washington Post TikTok team (Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. ET)

Register here .

A national Newsroom to Classroom event featuring a live, virtual conversation with the Washington Post TikTok team about news and social media. Featuring:

Dave Jorgenson, senior video reporter at the Washington Post

Carmella Boykin, associate producer at the Washington Post

National NewsLitCamp: the Importance of Local News, in Partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company (Friday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET)

Register here .

A free, virtual and immersive professional learning event developed exclusively for educators that will feature experts from the News Literacy Project and Scripps journalists.

FOR NEWSROOMS

To attend or report on an event, contact media@newslit.org. Other ways that newsrooms can get involved include: Run the public service announcement, available in English and Spanish.