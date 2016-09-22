NewBlue Tech Added to NewTek NDI Online Store

SAN DIEGO—New to the virtual shelves of the NewTek NDI online e-store is NewBlue’s Titler Live Broadcast 3D, animated on-air graphics system. The NewBlue system is able to work with NDI-enable products.

With its integration with NDI, Titler Live Broadcast can stream graphics and text on up to 16 independent channels from a single computer. The system’s titler graphics engine is built on NewBlue’s post production platform.

According to NewBlue’s press release, Titler Live Broadcast is one of the first NDI-enabled developer systems to be offered in the NDI online store.