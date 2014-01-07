NewBay Media Acquires Select Assets of Broadcast Engineering

NEW YORK— NewBay Media has announced that it has acquired select assets of Broadcast Engineering — both U.S. and World editions — from Penton Media, including the brands’ web assets, trademark, and subscriber lists. Broadcast Engineering will join NewBay Media’s extensive portfolio of Television and Video information resources, including TV Technology, TVB Europe, Next TV, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Video Edge, Digital Video, Government Video and the Creative Planet Network.



“NewBay Media’s goal is to be the leading information and marketing resource for the industries we serve,” said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media. “We are excited to have the opportunity to bring Broadcast Engineering and its dedicated readership to our deep stable of television industry brands. In doing so, we have strengthened our commitment to—and our ability to serve—this dynamic and fast-moving market.”



In the coming months, NewBay will be integrating the websites of both broadcastengineering.com and tvtechnology.com to create a single web-based resource for today’s television engineers and technology professionals. When integrated, Broadcast Engineering will add over 75,000 unduplicated professionals. Combined with NewBay’s existing Broadcast/Video database, NewBay offers a reach of more than 500,000 professionals in the United States, Europe, and around the world.



Further, Broadcast Engineering’s current print subscribers will have the opportunity to subscribe to TV Technology, TV Technology Europe, or TVB Europe in print, digital, or tablet formats. These subscribers will receive information on how to start their new subscriptions shortly.



“We are excited to welcome Broadcast Engineering readers and advertisers to the NewBay family,” said Carmel King, executive vice president of the NewBay Media Broadcast/Video Group. “This is a great opportunity to introduce a new audience to our market-leading brands, and to continue to build upon our goal to be the broadcast industry’s primary resource for business news and technical information.”