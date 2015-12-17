NewBay Announces Winners of 2015 Product Innovation Awards
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2015 Product Innovation Awards.
TV TECHNOLOGY
- Blackmagic Design - ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K high frame rate Ultra HD live production switcher
- Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K live studio camera
- Cobalt Digital - +TTS 21CVAA text-to-speech generation / audio insertion solution
- EVS - DYVI IT-based video switching
- Flanders Scientific - DM250 OLED Broadcast Monitor
- Grass Valley - GV NODE
- Grass Valley - LDX 86 Series with XDR – eXtended Dynamic Range
- Harmonic - Electra X Advanced Media Processor
- Harmonic - Spectrum X Media Server System
- Imagine Communications - Versio Integrated Playout
- Kathrein - 750 Broadcast Antenna Series
- Nevion - NX4600 H.264/AVC Media Gateway
- PHABRIX - PHABRIX Qx for 4K/8K UHDTV test and measurement
- RTS Intercom Systems - KP-Series OMNEO-based keypanels
- Sony Electronics - BVM-X300 TRIMASTER EL master monitor
- Tektronix - WFM8300 4K/UHD waveform monitor
- Triveni Digital - StreamScope RM-40 closed-caption and video monitoring system
DIGITAL VIDEO
- Avid - ISIS | 1000 shared storage system
- Avid - Media Composer video editing software
- Blackmagic Design - URSA Mini digital film camera
- Blackmagic Design - DaVinci Resolve 12 editing and color correction software
- Divergent Media - EditReady transcoding application
- Shure Inc. - MOTIV MV88 iOS digital stereo condenser microphone
- Sony Electronics - PXW-FS5 4K Super 35 handheld camera
GOVERNMENT VIDEO
- Accelerated Media Technologies (AMT) - ENGenesis IP LTE Bi-Directional Microwave System
- RGB Spectrum - MediaWall V video wall display processor
RADIO MAGAZINE
- Shure - MV51 Digital Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone
RADIO WORLD
- Inovonics - INOmini 635 FM/RDS SiteStreamer
VIDEO EDGE
- MediaMelon - QBR technology
- NetApp - EF560 flash storage array
- Shure Inc. - MOTIV MV88 iOS digital stereo condenser microphone
All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide, to be posted shortly and disseminated to readers of the publications named above.
Now in its third year, the PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Companies pay a fee to nominate; the winners are selected by a panel of professional users based on the description provided by the companies. Evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.
