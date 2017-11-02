NewBay Announces Industry Innovator Award Recipients
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay has announced the recipients of its inaugural Industry Innovator Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in the broadcast and media technology industry.
NewBay’s Industry Innovator Award winners were selected by a panel of experts and evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries. All winners and nominees will be featured in the special Industry Innovator Awards Gallery program guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Government Video, Digital Video,Video Edge, Radio World, and Radio magazine.
“It’s a pleasure to honor those who make such a difference in their industries— innovating in technology and business while also inspiring others,” said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “The awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the people behind the companies and technologies on which our industries depend. We offer a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for their contributions, and wish them continued success.”
The awards to go:
TV Technology
Shawn Carnahan
CTO, Telestream
Ian Cockett
CTO, Pebble Beach Systems
Dr. Andrew Cross
President/CEO, Newtek
Jackie Green
President/CTO, Alteros, Inc.
Renard Jenkins,
Vice President, PBS Operations
Steve Lampen
Multimedia Technology Manager, Belden
Chuck Meyer
CTO-Production, Grass Valley
John Payne IV
President, IMT, IMT/Vislink
Samantha Phenix
Vice President of Research & Development, Planar, a Leyard Company
Paddy Rao
Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, DISH Network (Sling Media)
David Ross
CEO, Ross Video
Ramki Sankaranarayanan
Founder/CEO, Prime Focus Technologies
Joe Seccia
Manager, TV Transmission Market and Product Development Strategy, GatesAir
Paul Shen
CEO, TVU Networks
Gary Snow
President, Wheatstone
Dennis Wallace, Managing Partner
Meintel, Sgrignoli, & Wallace, LLC
Government Video
Rodney Grubbs
Imagery Experts Program Manager, NASA
Samantha Phenix
Vice President of Research & Development, Planar, a Leyard Compan
David Ross
CEO, Ross Video
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox