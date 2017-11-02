NewBay Announces Industry Innovator Award Recipients

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay has announced the recipients of its inaugural Industry Innovator Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in the broadcast and media technology industry.

NewBay’s Industry Innovator Award winners were selected by a panel of experts and evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries. All winners and nominees will be featured in the special Industry Innovator Awards Gallery program guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Government Video, Digital Video,Video Edge, Radio World, and Radio magazine.

“It’s a pleasure to honor those who make such a difference in their industries— innovating in technology and business while also inspiring others,” said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “The awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the people behind the companies and technologies on which our industries depend. We offer a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for their contributions, and wish them continued success.”

The awards to go:

TV Technology

Shawn Carnahan

CTO, Telestream

Ian Cockett

CTO, Pebble Beach Systems

Dr. Andrew Cross

President/CEO, Newtek

Jackie Green

President/CTO, Alteros, Inc.

Renard Jenkins,

Vice President, PBS Operations

Steve Lampen

Multimedia Technology Manager, Belden

Chuck Meyer

CTO-Production, Grass Valley

John Payne IV

President, IMT, IMT/Vislink

Samantha Phenix

Vice President of Research & Development, Planar, a Leyard Company

Paddy Rao

Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, DISH Network (Sling Media)

David Ross

CEO, Ross Video

Ramki Sankaranarayanan

Founder/CEO, Prime Focus Technologies

Joe Seccia

Manager, TV Transmission Market and Product Development Strategy, GatesAir

Paul Shen

CEO, TVU Networks

Gary Snow

President, Wheatstone

Dennis Wallace, Managing Partner

Meintel, Sgrignoli, & Wallace, LLC

Government Video

Rodney Grubbs

Imagery Experts Program Manager, NASA

Samantha Phenix

Vice President of Research & Development, Planar, a Leyard Compan

David Ross

CEO, Ross Video