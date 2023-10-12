New White Paper Reveals Power Efficiency Gain For Live-Linear, VOD Streaming

LOS ANGELES—Web caching, video streaming and content delivery software developer Varnish Software has unveiled new power efficiency achievements for both live-linear and video-on-demand (VOD) streaming.

The achievements, up to 1.18 Gbps per watt for live streaming and .74 Gbps for VOD, are presented in a new whitepaper from Intel. The paper lays out research into scalability of CDN edge node performance and energy efficiency over four different performance levels and builds on the collaboration of Varnish, Intel and Supermicro, the company said.

“As content delivery becomes more of a strategic function that organizations are bringing in house, benchmarks like these will help them understand what is needed to achieve sustainability goals and objectives,” said Varnish Software CTO Frank Miller. “The need to deliver more throughput with less energy and at the lowest cost has never been greater.”

For the latest benchmark testing Varnish Enterprise 6.0 content delivery software was deployed on a Supermicro Superserver powered by Intel Xeon D, as well as CloudDC and Hyper 1RU and 2RU servers powered by Intel 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs. No specialized TSL offload cards were used, it said.

Efficiency gains were demonstrated over an array of performance levels and power budgets. The testing shows what is possible with commercially available software and well-configured Intel-based servers, the company said.