New Sony Ci Integration With Teradek To Accelerate Camera-to-Cloud Film, TV Workflows

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek and Sony Electronics have announced the native integration of Sony’s Ci Media Cloud with Teradek’s Serv 4K and Prism Flex 4K HDR encoding solutions.

The move means any camera used on-set, in-studio or remotely will be able to upload footage to Ci directly from Teradek’s encoders, Teradek said.

The integration gives film and broadcast teams the ability to review, edit and deliver proxy files in a matter of minutes.

While accelerating the content acquisition workflow, the integration also delivers frame-accurate files for cutting, color grading, frame grabbing, commenting and annotating. Content can be clipped, reformatted and shared without ever leaving the cloud, it said.

As a cloud solution, this workflow will avoid duplicating content across multiple systems, which allows processing to come directly to the content. It also enables collaboration among internal and external stakeholders, enabling them to work seamlessly together while maintaining secure boundaries, it said.

Sony’s Ci provides content acquisition portals, real-time collaboration, automated transcoding, rough cut editing, QC and archive functionality in a single SaaS offering. The new integration will provide fast on-set configuration, allowing productions to onboard team members without user limits and create a fully customizable target folder structure, giving teams the freedom to work the way they like, it said.

Files can be optionally stored in users’ own AWS S3 buckets so they always maintain control of their content. Automatic notifications will let teams know the second new content is uploaded, it said.

“Sony and Teradek are industry standards in the content creation and production space,” said David Rosen, vice president of cloud applications and services at Sony Electronics. “Leveraging our combined strengths, this integration will enable a reliable and effortless workflow that allows content creators to work with the tools they love and stay focused on their vision with full confidence in the underlying technology.”

Teradek Serv 4K and Prism Flex will connect to Sony’s Ci with a unique 8-digit code, making connection simple with no additional apps required. Serv 4K also provides local iPad client monitoring and a Gold/V-mount solution for camera-back setups. Prism Flex offers live streaming and point-to-point decoding, it said.

“The future is cloud-based production,” said Derek Nickell, product manager for Teradek Live Production. “We are positioning ourselves to accelerate the market towards collaborative remote production.”

The new integration will be available in fall 2022.