New projectiondesign projector delivers 2.5K resolution

At IBC2010 projectiondesign unveiled the cineo35 2.5k compact projector, which is capable of projecting images at a native 2560 x 1600 resolution.

By offering an uncompressed and unaltered display of 2K data, the cineo35 2.5k gives the detailed view that 1080p projectors are unable to provide without cropping or scaling the image. The extra resolution also allows the projector to display full 2K in a window and still offer space for editing tools on the same screen. As a result, the cineo35 2.5k is well-suited for small to medium-sized rooms where color accuracy and performance are the most important criteria.

The projector comes with multiple preset calibration profiles as standard, and users can switch quickly between color spaces and calibration settings. Using projectiondesign’s RealColor color management suite, calibration accuracy is guaranteed to be within 0.002 points from any target. To provide the best possible performance, the projection lenses and optics in the cineo35 2.5k are custom-designed for resolution that exceeds 2.5K.