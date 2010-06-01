New PMI Digital facility selects UTAH-400 router

Post and media distribution company PMI Digital has deployed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400 digital routing switcher interfaced with a BARCO high-resolution multiviewer in its new 20,000sq-ft facility in Pittsburgh.

Besides providing video and audio production, editing and post production, PMI distributes multiple syndicated satellite feeds for its clients. In January 2010, PMI relocated to a new facility with a new technical infrastructure. The company's new 144 x 144 frame UTAH-400 router, along with associated control panels and control software, replaces a less robust analog-digital hybrid.

The compact multiviewer solution features the BARCO 16-channel SMV-116 multiviewer with support for up to 16 auto-sensing composite, SD and HD (3G) inputs, as well as DVI-I video inputs (up to 1080p) for displaying schedules or important computer status information.

The UTAH-400/144 is housed in a compact 9-RU frame and includes dual power supplies and controller cards.