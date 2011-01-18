New ownership reshapes Grass Valley management team

Now that its acquisition of the Grass Valley Broadcast Business is complete, venture capitalist firm Francisco Partners has installed a new executive team that will be headquartered in San Francisco and led by Alain Andreoli as president and CEO.

Jeff Rosica, who was previously senior vice president of the Grass Valley business unit under Technicolor, will now serve as executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer. He'll be responsible for the company's reseller channels and marketing activities around the world.

Andreoli is a principal at Francisco Partners and a technology industry veteran, previously serving as president of Sun Microsystems Europe, chairman and CEO of Hubwoo, CEO of Xiotech, senior vice president of sales and services at McData, president and COO of Verio, International CVP at Storagetek and several global leadership roles at Texas Instruments.

Ian Halifax, who has been named executive vice president/CFO, comes to Grass Valley after working at publicly traded technology companies, including Wind River Systems. He's also held CFO roles at Micromuse and Macrovision and began his career with Sun Microsystems in Europe.

A number of current Grass Valley employees will remain in similar roles in the new business structure, including Charlie Dunn, senior vice president and general manager of the editing, servers and storage product group; Martin Fry, senior vice president/GM of the routing and signal management product group; Marcel Koutstaal, senior vice president/GM of the cameras product group (based in Breda, The Netherlands); Scott Murray, senior vice president/GM of the live production solutions product group; and Dave Perillo, senior vice president of global operations.

