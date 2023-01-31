New NewTek Flex Integrates PTZ Camera, Audio, Talkback Control Via NDI

BARCELONA—At ISE 2023, NewTek introduced the Flex control panel that enables operators to control PTZ cameras directly, as well as audio connections, audio and video switching and talkback via NDI.

No other NewTek control panel builds in control over audio and video switching and PTZ control and talkback in a single unit, said NewTek, a Vizrt Group company.

"Over the course of the last several years, the demand for high-quality distributed production has grown beyond measure. We recognize the need for operators to be able to adapt to any workflow, and the Flex does just that – all with the power of NDI. Offering greater control and connectivity than ever before, it’s our most flexible and powerful control panel yet,” said NewTek senior product manager Chris McLendon.

The built-in features offer operators greater precision and control. With the addition of audio I/O, Flex expands the on-board I/O of any NewTek TriCaster with the option to add external sources directly from the NDI ecosystem, it said.

Flex connects to a network via NDI, making unnecessary the physical tether to the video switcher with fixed cable runs and complex setups that are difficult to move to a new location, the company said.

The new control panel not only can connect to any TriCaster switcher on a network via NDI, but it also supports operators needing to work in a distributed production environment, it said.

Flex is available today with a suggested price of $9,495.