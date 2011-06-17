New LG Product Combines Digital Signage with Broadcast



At Infocomm this week, LG Electronics is unveiling "EzSign TV," the company’s first digital signage solution to incorporate live TV without additional hardware. EzSign TV is a turnkey solution that offers any business owner an intuitive and cost-effective digital signage display system with the added feature of broadcast television.



"EzSign TV represents the newest approach to bringing digital signage to the masses," said Dan Smith, director of sales, LG Electronics USA Commercial Displays. "With the addition of live TV in an easy-to-use interface, any business owner can now create captivating and effective digital signage to better reach customers and to help meet their business goals."



With EzSign TV, business owners can simultaneously show branded advertisements and television broadcasts, attracting attention and delivering specific messages to customers. Content is created by using a computer to access a selection of more than 30 attractive templates—users then add their own images and text. The content is easily transferred to the EzSign TV display via a USB drive.



Based on the Pro:Centric platform developed by LG for hospitality applications, EzSign TV targets restaurants and hotels, hospitals and doctor's offices, even dealers and retail stores to customize billboard TV messaging for their clients, Smith explained.



The LD452B series is available in 32-inch (31.5 inches measured diagonally), 42-inch (42.0 inches measured diagonally) and 47-inch (47.0 inches measured diagonally). It features Full HD 1080p display capability (42- and 47-inch classes) and the dynamic contrast ratio of 60,000:1 delivers vivid colors and deep blacks for an overall more enjoyable viewing experience. HDMI and USB components are an added bonus, providing versatility and allowing for additional content and entertainment options.



ENERGY STAR 4.1 qualified, LG EzSign TV features LG EcoSmart technologies, including the capability to manually select your choice of brightness levels. It is also RoHS compliant, meeting directives on restrictions of hazardous substances.



