New K2 Summit Line from Grass Valley
Grass Valley released a new line of storage clients and servers, built upon the K2 Summit platform architecture.
Targeting numerous play-to-air and related content distribution applications, the Client Transmission hardware series includes two shared storage clients that connect to K2 SANs via iSCSI, and three integrated storage servers.
A laundry-list of features include support for up to four SD/HD configurable channels, with MPEG-2 encoding up to 50 Mbps, up to 16 TB of internal storage, DV and MPEG-2 playback, up/down/cross conversion, built-in file interchange using GXF, MXF, QuickTime and AVI formats and up to 16 tracks of audio I/O per video channel.
The Client Transmission models are supported by an array of Grass Valley applications and third-party automation and asset management solutions.
These units will be highlighted at Grass Valley’s NAB Show booth. The new K2 Summit series is available now.
