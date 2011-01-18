New Grass Valley Leadership Team Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.: Broadcast TV equipment maker Grass Valley has announced a new executive team to lead the company from headquarters in San Francisco, home of the new owners, Francisco Partners.



Leading the team as president and CEO will be Alain Andreoli. He was most recently an operating partner at Francisco Partners. He was previously president of Sun Microsystems Europe, chairman and CEO of Hubwoo, CEO of Xiotech, and held executive positions at McData, Verio, Storagetek, and Texas Instruments.



Grass Valley’s Jeff Rosica was bumped up to executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer. He will be responsible “for all customer-facing activities and drive the organization’s marketing functions,” the company said.



Ian Halifax comes on as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Halifax started his career at Sun Microsystems in Europe. He was most recently CFO at Wind River Systems.



Additional confirmed appointments include that of Charlie Dunn as senior vice president and general manager of the Editing, Servers & Storage Product Group. He’ll be based in Beaverton, Ore.



Martin Fry will oversee Routing & Signal Management as senior vice president and general manager, in Nevada City, Calif.



Marcel Koutstaal becomes senior vice president and general manager of the Cameras Product Croup in The Netherlands.



Scott Murray will serve as senior vice president and general manager of the Live Production Solutions division in Nevada City.



Dave Perillo will serve as senior vice president of global operations from Nevada City.



The company said that more appointments would “be confirmed shortly.”