New Gracenote Streaming Channels Data Enables FAST Channel Discovery

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Nielsen’s Gracenote has launched Gracenote Streaming Channels Data, a solution that enables content discovery platforms to connect consumers to programs on free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels as well as linear channels on virtual MVPD (vMVPD) services.

Integrating Gracenote Streaming Channels Data into their workflows allows content aggregators to serve as one-stop shops for viewers who increasingly are turning to free services for programming to augment premium streaming service content, the company said.

Streaming Channels Data provides content discovery platforms with access to Gracenote's database of schedules for linear streaming channels. Each airing includes a Gracenote ID and normalized channel and program metadata enriched with imagery, descriptions and celebrity information. The rich dataset enhances content discoverability and enables more personalized program recommendations across different services, ultimately improving the user experience, it said.

"As consumers look for free ad-supported TV content to complement their on-demand services, easy integration and discovery options become more important than ever for aggregator platforms," said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. "By solving for these challenges, Gracenote Streaming Channels Data helps platform customers work towards optimizing their user experiences and securing their positions as go-to destinations for viewers."

The launch of Gracenote Streaming Channels Data expands the company’s Streaming Video suite (opens in new tab) of datasets built to assist entertainment services around the world engage with audiences with compelling content from a variety of sources. Available now in the U.S. and Europe, the new solution joins existing Gracenote offerings which improve search and discovery of entertainment and sports programming across all platforms, it said.