New BTX regional sales manager

BTX Technologies, a global value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface and integration products, has named Doris Hiller as the company's new sales manager for the Midwest region. In her new position, Hiller is responsible for the sales and marketing of BTX's full offering of products in the Midwest U.S., including Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Hiller has 15 years of experience in video and audio for broadcast.