New AMWA protocol enables the transfer of rich edit metadata in post

After nearly two years of work, the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) has approved the Advanced Authoring Format (AAF) Effects Protocol (AS-05) as a standard to allow seamless interoperability between video post-production systems. The new AAF Edit Protocol (AS-05) helps define a set of new effects beyond those in the existing AAF Edit Protocol (AS-01).

AS-05 outlines methods for transferring data in an open and interoperable form between systems from different vendors so that the files generated by these systems (for example, an editing system communicating with a online finishing system) can be natively recognized and editors and post professionals can begin working immediately.

Using the AAF Object model, the specification supports the exchange of metadata concerning title, opacity and color effects. Title data includes the position, font and color of video titles. The color metadata is based upon the American Society of Cinematographers Color Decision List (CDL) format, which defines a set of parameters for interchanging basic color correction information.

AMWA member companies include Ad-ID, Adobe Systems, AmberFin, Ascent Media, Avid Technology, BBC, National TeleConsultants, Omneon, Turner Broadcasting, Discovery Communications, FOX, Grass Valley, Harris Corporation Quantel and TMD Ltd.

The new specification can be downloaded from the AMWA.