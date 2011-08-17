Nevion to feature new VS902 universal IP video transport platform

At IBC2011, Nevion will showcase its VS902 universal IP video transport platform designed to break new ground in flexible, protected video-over-IP services.

The speed, processing capacity and level of integration of Nevion’s VS902 creates a video-over-IP solution that reduces CAPEX and OPEX. This high-density, low-cost platform can map up to four channels of HD, SD or ASI onto GigE or 10GigE, as either uncompressed or JPEG 2000–compressed video that’s protected with FEC, with Nevion’s SIPS protection or without protection.

Nevion also will feature enhancements to the VideoIPath video services management platform, such as a new MVPN control infrastructure, new network topology modeling capability and an application for equipment inventory management.

The company also will introduce single-channel, H.264 contribution-quality 4:2:2 and 4:2:0, 8- and 10-bit codecs with ASI and IP network interfaces.

See Nevion at IBC2011 Stands 8.B70 and 3.C41.