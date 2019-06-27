Nevion, Sony Form Partnership to Advance End-to-End IP-Based Solutions

OSLO, Norway—Nevion and Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to provide IP-based broadcast production solutions as well as an investment by Sony in Nevion to become a minority shareholder in the company.

“This is an exciting alliance for Nevion, its customers and its partners,” said Nevion CEO Geir Bryn-Jensen. “It is based on very complementary solutions, products and know-how, and will allow us to offer a lot more to our customers, both existing and potential, than we have been able to until now. It will also give us a much greater scalability and reach.”

Nevion offers IP media networking solutions that support real-time transport, processing, monitoring and management of video, audio and data used in production. Partnering with Sony will give the company’s customers the benefit of fully integrated, standards-based media production solutions and make it easier to move to IP for remote and studio productions.

“Through this strategic partnership, we will be able to expand our end-to-end IP solution offerings that allow customers to produce live content connecting multiple locations,” said Mikio Kita, senior GM, Media Solution Business Division, Professional Products & Solutions Group, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. “Working together with Nevion, we will deliver an integrated and optimal experience for our customers.”







