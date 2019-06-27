Nevion, Sony Form Partnership to Advance End-to-End IP-Based Solutions
OSLO, Norway—Nevion and Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to provide IP-based broadcast production solutions as well as an investment by Sony in Nevion to become a minority shareholder in the company.
“This is an exciting alliance for Nevion, its customers and its partners,” said Nevion CEO Geir Bryn-Jensen. “It is based on very complementary solutions, products and know-how, and will allow us to offer a lot more to our customers, both existing and potential, than we have been able to until now. It will also give us a much greater scalability and reach.”
Nevion offers IP media networking solutions that support real-time transport, processing, monitoring and management of video, audio and data used in production. Partnering with Sony will give the company’s customers the benefit of fully integrated, standards-based media production solutions and make it easier to move to IP for remote and studio productions.
“Through this strategic partnership, we will be able to expand our end-to-end IP solution offerings that allow customers to produce live content connecting multiple locations,” said Mikio Kita, senior GM, Media Solution Business Division, Professional Products & Solutions Group, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. “Working together with Nevion, we will deliver an integrated and optimal experience for our customers.”
More information is available on the Nevion website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox