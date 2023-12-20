Nevion Releases Latest Edition Of VideoIPath Orchestration Platform

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a Sony Group Company, has released the 2023 long-term support (LTS) edition of its VideoIPath media orchestration platform with new features and capabilities designed to make it easier for users to orchestrate, operate and monitor their broadcast infrastructure and media networks.

VideoIPath is a key component of Sony’s Networked Live offering and is widely deployed by broadcasters and telecom service providers worldwide for contribution, remote production, facilities, OB trucks and GCCG (ground-to-cloud-cloud-to-ground), Nevion said.

An open system, VideoIPath can be integrated into existing environments with interfaces to any device and support for familiar control surfaces, it said.

The new release offers a new graphic user interface (GUI) with a modern look and feel. It enables improved search and filtering, faster refresh of the interface when changes occur and more customization options that allow users to tailor their user experience. The GUI now enables linking between different applications, which reduces the number of clicks required and increases operator efficiency, it said.

VideoIPath’s functionality to manage broadcast operations is a key area of focus for the 2023 LTS release, which emphasizes enabling workflows that take advantage of the flexibility offered by IP, including in hybrid SDI/IP environments. One example is support for camera control workflows and fast switching in IP. The release also now offers support for GPIO connection management and logic, Nevion said.

The company also has enhanced VideoIPath’s network and resource orchestration capabilities.

Nevion has placed a special emphasis on scalability and performance. The release contains new north-bound interfaces, including legacy protocols, to support systems and control surfaces familiar to users, as well as multiple south-bound drivers for production equipment, it said.

“This 2023 LTS release represents a significant step forward, with new functionality building on the existing broadcast operations, resource orchestration and monitoring capabilities of VideoIPath,” said VideoIPath product manager Arne Johan Martinsen. “While some of the new features were pre-released during the year for use in specific projects, we are pleased to enable all our customers to benefit from them as part of their upgrade plans.”