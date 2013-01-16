Nevion and T-Vips Complete Merger

SANDEFJORD, NORWAY—Nevion and T-Vips have completed their merger. The new company, which will be known as Nevion, is focused on media transport.



“As broadcast, IT and telecoms technologies converge, the new Nevion will continue to help customers take advantage of this disruptive change in the market,” said Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO of Nevion. “We’re influencing the future of media transport and delivery, and enabling emerging business models with integrated solutions for managed media services over IP, optical and terrestrial networks.”



Personnel from both Nevion and T-VIPS join Bryn-Jensen on the new management team. Former T-Vips CEO Johnny Dolvik will serve as chief strategy officer, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Janne T. Morstøl will be chief product and marketing officer. Chief commercial officer Arnhild Schia will remain the same role in the new organization, as will Eugene Keane, chief technology officer; Nils Fredriksen, chief financial officer; and Petter Kvaal Djupvik, chief operating officer.



Through long-term strategic relationships with partners and customers, Nevion delivers content for major sporting and live TV events worldwide, and AT&T, Arqiva, BBC, BT, CCTV, EBU, TDF, Telefonica, Telenor and NASA are built on Nevion technologies.



Nevion manages network types, from legacy infrastructure upgrades to entirely new digital systems, with intelligence, automation and security built-in, helping customers to monetize content, save resources and access new revenue streams.



