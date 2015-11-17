Neutrik USA Appoints Fraser Regional Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Robin Fraser has been officially announced as the new regional manager for Neutrik in the southern region. Fraser took over the position in early October and is responsible for sales activities across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Robin Fraser

Fraser’s previous positions include vice president of Channel Comp LLC; a consultant for small diversity businesses; and multiple positions at Premier Farnell, including serving as the global account manager.

Fraser will be based out of Atlanta and oversee customer relationship initiatives.