Neutrik moves to expanded facilities in Charlotte

Looking to support its continued growth, streamline its product manufacturing and increase service training, Neutrik, a provider of professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors, has moved its U.S. headquarters to a larger (25,000sq-ft) facility in Charlotte, NC.

The new facility, which sits on 6.1 acres, will accommodate the company’s national training meetings for its sales representatives and distributors, as well as space for permanent product displays to assist in product training.

Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik, said the new location would allow for greater operational capacity, “which translates into greater opportunities to provide service for Neutrik customers, sales reps and partners.”

Also, with most of its employees now together under one roof, daily operations will improve “providing our customers with speedier and more effective service,” he said.

Neutrik has expanded its product offerings in the past few years — including a new range of USB, Firewire and HDMI connectors for professional installations — and has broadened its market reach by providing connectivity solutions to numerous professional markets. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the relocation allows the company to focus on developing new solutions in the connector and systems category.