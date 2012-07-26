Netia Debuting Management System/Automation Enhancements at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM– Netia will be showing off the latest version of its content management system that allows users to manage all phases of workflows from editing operations through postproduction and distribution. This latest edition includes a new GUI with added category fields, a multilingual thesaurus, and an enhanced administration application that simplifies system management.

In addition, Netia will be demonstrating the latest iteration of its RadioAssist radio automation system, version 8.1. Additions include an integrated music scheduling application and video edition capability, as well as new browsing and publishing tools.

Netia will be at stand 1.A.29.