Netgem adds final touches to IPTV turnkey solution

French IPTV technology vendor Netgem has completed its turnkey solution that provides operators with all the components and tools needed for rapid deployment of IPTV services. The new solution is designed for operators and service providers around the world, whether green field or looking to upgrade existing infrastructure, that wish to add IP-based services to their portfolio. Netgem’s focus has been on reducing deployment costs and time to market by using a preintegrated combination of hardware and middleware, so the solution is almost ready to go upon installation. Operators then customise the system by choosing personalization options such as bespoke branding. They can then pick the applications to fit their requirements from Netgem’s partner marketplace or make use of the Netgem Software Development Kit to develop their own applications for specific local markets.