Netflix Partners With EDO to Deliver Outcomes Measurement

LOS GATOS, Calif.—During its first-ever presentation at the TV Upfronts, Netflix announced a partnership with EDO to measure TV outcomes for the streamer’s newly launched advertising business and released data showing high levels of engagement with ads on Netflix.

Netflix will leverage EDO’s predictive behavioral outcomes data to provide proof-of-performance insights for advertisers, indicating how brands’ in-flight campaigns perform on the platform compared to YouTube, OTT, and linear TV, the companies said.

As part of the partnership, the two companies also released some EDO data during the live-streamed upfront event showing consumer engagement with ads on the Netflix ad supported tier.

“While it’s early days, we found that viewers were more than 4 times as likely to respond to an ad on Netflix compared to other streaming platforms,” Peter Naylor, Netflix VP of global ad sales said. “And not surprisingly, four-and-a-half times as compared to linear TV. Our goal is to understand how engaged reach affects how viewers respond to ads.”

During the upfront presentation, Netflix revealed that it had nearly 5 million monthly active users around the world and unveiled plans to “upend” the ad industry by offering advertisers new ways of telling their stories, according to Richard Greenfield at LightShed Partners.

“Netflix has built a team of top-notch industry talent leading their ad business, so it’s not surprising that they have an incredibly strong understanding of how behavioral outcomes data can help drive advertisers’ market share, and drive them further down the funnel of consumer interest and intent,” said Kevin Krim, president & CEO at EDO. “This data-driven partnership will enable Netflix to demonstrate its ability to drive engagement, and advertisers to optimize in-flight campaigns to reach target audiences effectively.”

The deal marks EDO’s latest Convergent TV measurement partnership. EDO previously announced an expanded partnership with Disney to measure its streaming footprint; and partnered with Similarweb to expand EDO’s consumer engagement dataset for OTT, increasing the number of surveyed household panels from the hundreds of thousands to the millions.