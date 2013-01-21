Netflix inks deals for Cartoon Network, "Dallas"

Netflix has signed licensing deals with Turner Broadcasting System and The Warner Bros. Television Group that will allow U.S. subscribers to access the complete previous season of animated and live-action programming from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation and Adult Swim, as well as the TNT serialized drama “Dallas.”

BeginningMarch 30, 2013, complete past seasons of Cartoon Network shows like “Johnny Bravo,”and Warner Bros. Animation's “Green Lantern”will be available on the Netflix "Just for Kids" section. Adult Swim shows, such as “Robot Chicken”and “Children’s Hospital,” which is from WBTVG's Studio 2.0 will be available online to Netflix subscribers the same day.

InJanuary 2014 season one and two of the Warner Horizon Television-produced TNT series “Dallas” will be available to subscribers.



"The industry has evolved so that TV Everywhere and subscription video on-demand services can coexist with the appropriate windowing strategy, while allowing for more content flexibility to meet consumer demand in the changing digital landscape," saidDeborah Bradley, senior VP of program acquisitions for Turner Broadcasting.