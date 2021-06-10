Netflix Has Launched Its Own Online Store

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Netflix is expanding its online retail and merchandising business with the launch of its Netflix.store, which features limited editions of high-quality apparel and lifestyle products tied to the streaming giant’s shows and brand.

In a blog post announcing the effort, Josh Simon, vice president of the consumer products business at Netflix noted that “we love it when great stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives. We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games. And it’s why today we’re launching Netflix.shop as an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience.”

Among the items debuting in June are streetwear and action figures based on anime series “Yasuke” and “Eden,” as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre.

“Keep an eye out for exclusive products from beloved titles like `The Witcher’ and `Stranger Things,’ as well as new Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house Beams,” explained Simon in the blog. “These limited-edition items join the vast assortment of consumer products we’ve made available through our trusted partners. (For example, you can also find a wide range of `Yasuke’ products at Target). The Netflix.shop will first be available in the US before expanding into other countries around the world in the coming months.”