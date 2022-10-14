Netflix, DoubleVerify Partner on Ad Performance Features

As Netflix prepares for its ad-supported platform launch, the company announced a partnership with DoubleVerify to enable media verification and maximize advertiser performance across its platform.

The collaboration helps advertisers ensure that their Netflix ads are safe from fraud and that advertisements on the platform are being viewed by real people. The technology from DoubleVerify will work in two ways: one, a quality verification technology will provide fraud protection and work to keep individuals safe from fraud/invalid traffic or IVT. The second piece is a viewability verification feature that offers clarity into whether an ad had the opportunity to be seen and what impact that advertisement may have had on the viewer.

The companies announced that the two will be working on the technical integration over the coming months and anticipate that the viewability and IVT verification solutions will be available in the first quarter of 2023, with brand safety and suitability features to follow.

“As we continue to expand our coverage across premium video and CTV environments, DV is thrilled to extend our third-party verification solutions across their platform, ensuring campaigns meet key quality criteria while maximizing performance and outcomes for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.