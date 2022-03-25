Netflix Acquires Game Developer Boss Fight Entertainment

LOS GATO, Calif.—Netflix continued its push into video games this week with the announcement that it had acquired game developer Boss Fight Entertainment and by unveiling three additional mobile games, including its first first-person shooter.

"Since we launched mobile games to our members around the world just four months ago, we’ve been expanding our games catalog bit by bit as we build out our in-house creative development team,” reported Amir Rahimi, vice president of Game Studios at Netflix. “So today, we’re excited to announce that Boss Fight Entertainment is joining Netflix.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy (CEO), Bill Jackson (CCO), and Scott Winsett (COO). “This studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them,” Rahimi said.

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, the Boss Fight Entertainment team will continue to operate out of their current studios in Allen (Dallas), Austin, and Seattle, which will also enable Netflix to tap into great creative talent beyond California, Rahimi said.

“Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” said the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment. “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

The new mobile games are “This Is A True Story” (Frosty Pop), “Shatter Remastered” (PikPok), and “Into The Dead 2: Unleashed” (PikPok).